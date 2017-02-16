Soccer-Hull's Silva unwilling to forego stability for adventure

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Hull City manager Marco Silva would like his team to be adventurous in attack but not at the expenses of the stability he has instilled in the squad since his arrival at the relegation-threatened Premier League club last month.

Silva's pragmatic approach has helped Hull, who are third-bottom in the table and a point adrift of safety after 25 games, draw at Manchester United, beat Liverpool and impress in defeat at Arsenal in recent weeks.

"Of course, I would like to see my team play more in attack. It is in these moments when you are under pressure that your attitude has got to be right," Silva told British media.

"In the future maybe our game plan will change. For sure, there will be times when we play different, but our organisation, attitude and focus must never change."

Games against relegation rivals Leicester City and Swansea City next month are looming large at Hull, who host Burnley on Feb. 25, as they look to climb out of the bottom three for the first time since September. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)