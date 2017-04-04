Soccer-Hull's Silva counts on home form against relegation rival Boro

April 4 (Reuters) - Hull City manager Marco Silva is banking on his side's impressive home form when they host Middlesbrough in the Premier League on Wednesday, a match that is the very definition of a relegation six-pointer.

Hull, who are a point from safety, are unbeaten in their last seven home league games and will do their chances of survival a world of good with a win while simultaneously hurting Middlesbrough, who are a place and four points below them.

"It is important we continue our recent home form and we will do our best to try and win the game," Silva told reporters on Tuesday.

"I expect Middlesbrough to come here to fight and compete. They are in a similar position to us in the table... They have good players in their squad and we need to see a good Hull City performance if we want the three points," he said.

"Tomorrow we have a game against one of our direct opponents and we have to be at 100 percent to win this game."

Middlesbrough are searching for their first win under interim manager Steve Agnew but have struggled on the road with just one win in 15 league games so far.

"A win does change everything, and that's what we need tomorrow night. It's a huge challenge and an exciting fixture... and I can feel the players are in a good place," Agnew said.

"I'm quietly confident and so are the players. They'll be fully focused going into the game."

Defender Fabio Da Silva will miss Middlesbrough's next two games after suffering a concussion in Sunday's goalless draw with Swansea. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)