Soccer-Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.

Mason, 25, suffered the injury in a collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill on Jan. 22 and was taken to hospital for surgery after being treated for 10 minutes on the field.

In a statement on Monday, Hull said: "Ryan will now continue his recovery and early stages of rehabilitation at home and the club would once again like to place on record its thanks to everybody who has been involved in Ryan's care so far." (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Pritha Sarkar)