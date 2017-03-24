Soccer-Hernandez targets goals to boost Hull survival bid

March 24 (Reuters) - Hull City striker Abel Hernandez is keen to rediscover his scoring touch to help steer Marco Silva's side away from the relegation zone in the final stretch of the season.

Hernandez, who suffered a groin injury in November, has scored three league goals this season and will need to find the net more often if Hull are to avoid their second drop from top-flight football in two years.

"It hasn't been the season I had wanted and injuries have had a big part to play in that," Hernandez told the club website.

"I take each day as it comes and I just want to keep improving to give the best that I can to the manager and the team for the rest of the season.

"I was here when we were relegated two years ago and it was a horrible feeling. I would say it was the worst time in my career."

The 26-year old Uruguayan international has praised fellow striker Oumar Niasse, who has scored four times for Hull since he was signed on loan from Everton in January.

"He (Niasse) knows when it is best to hold the ball up, he knows when it is best to play and I think we complement each other very well," Hernandez added.

Hull, who are currently 18th in the league, host 12th-placed West Ham on April 1 before the match against relegation-threatened Middlesbrough four days later. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)