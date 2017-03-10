Soccer-Hart believes he is 'surplus to requirements' at Man City

March 10 (Reuters) - Joe Hart is not expecting a return to the Premier League after his loan spell at Torino with the England goalkeeper believing he is "surplus to requirements" at parent club Manchester City.

Hart, who joined the Italian side on a season-long loan after realising he would not be first choice under new City boss Pep Guardiola, feels it is far more important to play for a club that wants him to be their goalkeeper.

"I'd say I'm pretty much surplus to requirements at my parent club at the moment and I don't see that changing," the 29-year-old told the BBC.

"I love the Premier League... I know it really well but I wouldn't say it was top of my wish list."

Guardiola signed Claudio Bravo from Barcelona at the start of the season with Willy Cabellero already on the books. Hart said he respected the manager's decision to replace him.

"He didn't do it to ruin my life, he did it because he thought that was what was right for him to win as a manager," Hart added.

"To get results he needed to have a team he felt comfortable with and a team he wanted.

"I didn't fall into that category and that's no problem... I know it's nothing personal on me, he's not that kind of guy."

For now, Hart is concentrating on Torino, in the belief that playing regularly will keep him in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans.

"I've still got a parent club that I need to respect and I need to work with," he said.

"I don't know where my future lies - I've certainly had no communication with anyone.

"The best thing I can do is work hard, be ready to train every day, do my best for Torino, do my best when I represent my country and then hopefully the rest will take care of itself." (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)