Soccer-Hamburg ease past Cologne into German Cup quarters

BERLIN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hamburg SV beat Cologne 2-0 on Tuesday to ease into the quarter-finals of the German Cup and underline their improving form.

Gideon Jung tapped the ball over the line after Cologne keeper Thomas Kessler palmed a shot into the 22-year-old's path in the fourth minute.

Hamburg, who are in the Bundesliga's relegation playoff spot, hit the woodwork through Luca Waldschmidt before Bobby Wood made it 2-0 in the 76th after a powerful run.

Hamburg have won their last two matches, having also beaten Bayer Leverkusen in the league on Friday, and notched their fourth consecutive home victory in all competitions.

Holders Bayern Munich take on VfL Wolfsburg later on Tuesday while Borussia Dortmund host Hertha Berlin on Wednesday. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)