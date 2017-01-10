Soccer-Guardiola pleased with City's approach at the back

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Manager Pep Guardiola is pleased with the recent improvement in Manchester City defence but believes there is plenty of work to be done in the second half of the season.

According to Guardiola, the best way for City to defend was by controlling the possession during the game and the Spaniard also stressed that his team was giving relatively less chances to the opposition.

"Sometimes when you make these kind of statements, when you say we are better, you arrive the next day and you concede four goals," Guardiola told the British media.

"From my point of view, I think we conceded a lot of goals but we conceded few chances. I'm happy for that but we have to work more on our game.

Since the 4-2 Premier League defeat at Leicester City in early December, the Manchester outfit have conceded just three goals in six games.

"The only way to have success in this year is to play more with the ball. It's not easy here but we have to insist that is the only way," he said.

Without confirming reports linking one of his former Bayern Munich players Holger Badstuber as a potential transfer target, the 45-year-old manager admitted that he will be looking to strengthen City's defence in January.

"If we need something, maybe it's at the back, central defenders or full-back," he added.

"We are evaluating if there's a chance to take one (defender). I know Holger, he's a fantastic player, a fantastic guy, but he's a Bayern Munich player, and we should first of all speak with them and with him."

Guardiola in his debut season at City has led the side up to fourth spot with 42 points after 20 games, trailing table-toppers Chelsea by seven points. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)