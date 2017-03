Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

BeastSlayer: Trumpanzees if you are paying attention and this is within the grasp of your limited brain power, Comeny confirmed that Russia hacked DNC to influence the elections. Two, there is a current investigation about this issue -- and therefore there is prima facie evidence of the link between Trump and Russia. And 3, Russia is our no. 1 enemy and collusion with the enemy is treason (and in other countries, traitors are shot not made president, illegitimate president Trump is ).