Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 5

Atromitos 1 Iraklis 0

Saturday, March 4

Larissa 1 PAS Giannina 1

Panathinaikos 5 Veria 0

Panetolikos 2 Levadiakos 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Olympiakos Piraeus 22 16 3 3 43 11 51

-------------------------

2 Panionios 22 13 5 4 29 14 44

3 Panathinaikos 23 11 8 4 36 13 41

4 PAOK Salonika * 22 13 4 5 34 14 40

5 AEK 22 9 9 4 37 18 36

-------------------------

6 Xanthi 22 10 6 6 24 20 36

7 Platanias 22 9 8 5 28 25 35

8 Atromitos 23 10 5 8 24 29 35

9 PAS Giannina 23 8 8 7 26 24 32

10 Panetolikos 23 7 5 11 26 31 26

11 Kerkyra 22 5 8 9 17 23 23

12 Larissa 23 4 9 10 20 33 21

13 Asteras Tripolis 22 5 5 12 21 37 20

14 Levadiakos 23 4 5 14 17 40 17

-------------------------

15 Iraklis 23 2 9 12 17 33 15

16 Veria 23 2 7 14 11 45 13

-------------------------

* Deducted 3 points.

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-5: Champions League Play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 5

Asteras Tripolis v Kerkyra (1515)

Xanthi v Platanias (1515)

PAOK Salonika v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730)

Monday, March 6

Panionios v AEK (1730)