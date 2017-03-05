Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

March 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 5
Atromitos 1 Iraklis 0
Saturday, March 4
Larissa 1 PAS Giannina 1
Panathinaikos 5 Veria 0
Panetolikos 2 Levadiakos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 22 16 3 3 43 11 51
-------------------------
2 Panionios 22 13 5 4 29 14 44
3 Panathinaikos 23 11 8 4 36 13 41
4 PAOK Salonika * 22 13 4 5 34 14 40
5 AEK 22 9 9 4 37 18 36
-------------------------
6 Xanthi 22 10 6 6 24 20 36
7 Platanias 22 9 8 5 28 25 35
8 Atromitos 23 10 5 8 24 29 35
9 PAS Giannina 23 8 8 7 26 24 32
10 Panetolikos 23 7 5 11 26 31 26
11 Kerkyra 22 5 8 9 17 23 23
12 Larissa 23 4 9 10 20 33 21
13 Asteras Tripolis 22 5 5 12 21 37 20
14 Levadiakos 23 4 5 14 17 40 17
-------------------------
15 Iraklis 23 2 9 12 17 33 15
16 Veria 23 2 7 14 11 45 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 5
Asteras Tripolis v Kerkyra (1515)
Xanthi v Platanias (1515)
PAOK Salonika v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730)
Monday, March 6
Panionios v AEK (1730)
482