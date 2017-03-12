Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
Kerkyra 1 Xanthi 0
Saturday, March 11
Iraklis 1 Panathinaikos 1
Panionios 1 Larissa 0
PAS Giannina 0 Panetolikos 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Olympiakos Piraeus 23 16 3 4 43 13 51
-------------------------
2 Panionios 24 14 6 4 31 15 48
3 PAOK Salonika * 23 14 4 5 36 14 43
4 Panathinaikos 24 11 9 4 37 14 42
5 Xanthi 24 11 6 7 25 21 39
-------------------------
6 AEK 23 9 10 4 38 19 37
7 Platanias 23 9 8 6 28 26 35
8 Atromitos 23 10 5 8 24 29 35
9 PAS Giannina 24 8 9 7 26 24 33
10 Kerkyra 24 7 8 9 20 24 29
11 Panetolikos 24 7 6 11 26 31 27
12 Larissa 24 4 9 11 20 34 21
13 Asteras Tripolis 23 5 5 13 22 39 20
14 Levadiakos 23 4 5 14 17 40 17
-------------------------
15 Iraklis 24 2 10 12 18 34 16
16 Veria 23 2 7 14 11 45 13
-------------------------
* Deducted 3 points.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-5: Champions League Play-off
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Olympiakos Piraeus v Atromitos (1515)
Platanias v Veria (1515)
AEK v PAOK Salonika (1730)
Monday, March 13
Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1730)
