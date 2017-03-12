Soccer-Greek championship results and standings

Reuters

March 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Greek championship matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 12

Kerkyra 1 Xanthi 0

Saturday, March 11

Iraklis 1 Panathinaikos 1

Panionios 1 Larissa 0

PAS Giannina 0 Panetolikos 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Olympiakos Piraeus 23 16 3 4 43 13 51

-------------------------

2 Panionios 24 14 6 4 31 15 48

3 PAOK Salonika * 23 14 4 5 36 14 43

4 Panathinaikos 24 11 9 4 37 14 42

5 Xanthi 24 11 6 7 25 21 39

-------------------------

6 AEK 23 9 10 4 38 19 37

7 Platanias 23 9 8 6 28 26 35

8 Atromitos 23 10 5 8 24 29 35

9 PAS Giannina 24 8 9 7 26 24 33

10 Kerkyra 24 7 8 9 20 24 29

11 Panetolikos 24 7 6 11 26 31 27

12 Larissa 24 4 9 11 20 34 21

13 Asteras Tripolis 23 5 5 13 22 39 20

14 Levadiakos 23 4 5 14 17 40 17

-------------------------

15 Iraklis 24 2 10 12 18 34 16

16 Veria 23 2 7 14 11 45 13

-------------------------

* Deducted 3 points.

1: Champions League preliminary round

2-5: Champions League Play-off

15-16: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 12

Olympiakos Piraeus v Atromitos (1515)

Platanias v Veria (1515)

AEK v PAOK Salonika (1730)

Monday, March 13

Levadiakos v Asteras Tripolis (1730)