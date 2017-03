Chris: The US Navy is the most professional and courteous sailors on earths waters. Any report otherwise is a blatant lie. Iran can talk all they want but make no mistake if they ever fire on or close in a U.S. ship it is going to be all bad for Iran. It's not the 80's in the US military either but that said the 80's era military could dominate modern era Iranian military inside of 4 days. Today, A single US military branch alone could and would put Iran back in time 100 years.