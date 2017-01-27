Soccer-Ghana's Gyan could be fit for quarter-final

OYEM, Gabon, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan should recover in time to play for Ghana in the African Nations Cup quarter-final on Sunday after tests revealed a thigh injury was not as serious as first thought.

Gyan and his coach Avram Grant suggested after the 1-0 loss to Egypt on Wednesday that the injury could end the 31-year-old participation in the tournament in Gabon.

"Tests in the Gabonese capital of Libreville have shown that the injury is not as bad as initially feared," the Ghana Football Association said on Friday.

"Tests revealed that the Black Stars skipper suffered a left thigh muscle contusion," added team doctor Adam Baba.

Gyan, who has scored for Ghana at the finals, is a key component for the west African country as they face the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem on Sunday.

Gyan is playing in a sixth successive Nations Cup tournament. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Libreville; Editing by Ed Osmond)