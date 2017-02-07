Soccer-German Cup last 16 results

Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Tuesday
Last 16
Tuesday, February 7
FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Arminia Bielefeld win 5-4 on penalties.
Hamburg SV - Cologne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Still being played (GMT):
Last 16
Tuesday, February 7
Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1945)
Greuther Fuerth (II) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1945)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, February 8
SV Sandhausen (II) v Schalke 04 (1730)
Sportfreunde Lotte (III) v TSV 1860 Munich (II) (1730)
Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1945)
Hanover 96 (II) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1945)
144