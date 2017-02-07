Soccer-German Cup last 16 results

Feb 7 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Tuesday

Tuesday, February 7

FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)

Arminia Bielefeld win 5-4 on penalties.

Hamburg SV - Cologne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Still being played (GMT):

Tuesday, February 7

Bayern Munich v VfL Wolfsburg (1945)

Greuther Fuerth (II) v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1945)

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, February 8

SV Sandhausen (II) v Schalke 04 (1730)

Sportfreunde Lotte (III) v TSV 1860 Munich (II) (1730)

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1945)

Hanover 96 (II) v Eintracht Frankfurt (1945)