Soccer-German Cup last 16 results

Reuters

Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday

Last 16

Wednesday, February 8

Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)

Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

SV Sandhausen (II) - Schalke 04 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)

Tuesday, February 7

Bayern Munich - VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Greuther Fuerth (II) - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)

FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)

Arminia Bielefeld win 5-4 on penalties.

Hamburg SV - Cologne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Still being played (GMT):

Last 16

Wednesday, February 8

Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1945)