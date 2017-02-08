Soccer-German Cup last 16 results

Feb 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the German Cup Last 16 matches on Wednesday
Last 16
Wednesday, February 8
Hanover 96 (II) - Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Sportfreunde Lotte (III) - TSV 1860 Munich (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
SV Sandhausen (II) - Schalke 04 1-4 (halftime: 0-3)
Tuesday, February 7
Bayern Munich - VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Greuther Fuerth (II) - Borussia Moenchengladbach 0-2 (halftime: 0-2)
FC-Astoria Walldorf (IV) - Arminia Bielefeld (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 4-5)
Arminia Bielefeld win 5-4 on penalties.
Hamburg SV - Cologne 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Still being played (GMT):
Last 16
Wednesday, February 8
Borussia Dortmund v Hertha Berlin (1945)
5.9k