Soccer-Gabriel Jesus doubtful for FA Cup semi-final

April 11 (Reuters) - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Gabriel Jesus will not recover from a broken bone in his foot in time for the FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on April 23 but hopes the striker can feature in the final, should the club progress.

The 20-year-old Brazilian, who was expected to return in early May, scored three goals in five appearances for City prior to sustaining a broken metatarsal in February.

"Two weeks? I think he's short," Guardiola told reporters. "Hopefully the (FA Cup) final (May 27) if we arrive there, I don't know.

"He's getting better. The last few sunny days he was on the pitch. Normally when you see the weather in Manchester, you stay off the pitch!" he added.

City have a congested fixture list at the end of April, when they play three games in eight days starting with the FA Cup tie against Arsenal at Wembley, followed by the Manchester derby on April 27 and a trip to Middlesbrough three days later.

However, City, who are fourth in the Premier League, will turn their immediate attention to Saturday's trip to face ninth-placed Southampton. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)