Soccer-French Cup last 64 results

Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Sunday

Last 64

Sunday, January 8

Fleury-Merogis (IV) - Stade Brestois (II) Postponed

Auxerre (II) - ESTAC Troyes (II) 4-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET

Clermont Foot (II) - Girondins Bordeaux 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)

FC Lorient - Nice 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Racing Lens (II) - Metz 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois (V) - Caen 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)

Saturday, January 7

Paris St Germain - Bastia 7-0 (halftime: 2-0)

ASPTT Besancon (V) - AS Nancy-Lorraine 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)

Blois (V) - Nantes 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)

En Avant de Guingamp - Le Havre AC (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)

Grenoble (IV) - Frejus (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)

Louhans-Cuiseaux (V) - Dijon FCO 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)

US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - Drancy (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)

Bergerac Foot (IV) - Toulouse Rodeo (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2)

Bergerac Foot win 3-2 on penalties.

Blagnac - Chamois Niortais (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)

Hauts Lyonnais - CA Bastia (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4)

CA Bastia win 4-3 on penalties.

Lille - AS Excelsior 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)

Luneville (V) - Chambly (III) Postponed

Racing Strasbourg (II) - SAS Epinal (III) 4-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET

Sarreguemines (V) - Stade de Reims (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)

JA Poire sur Vie - Viry Chatillon (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)

Friday, January 6

Monaco - Ajaccio (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)

Avranches (III) - Stade Lavallois (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1)

Les Herbiers (III) - GFC Ajaccio (II) 4-3 (halftime: 3-1)

