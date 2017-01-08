Soccer-French Cup last 64 results

Jan 8 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 64 matches on Sunday
Last 64
Sunday, January 8
Fleury-Merogis (IV) - Stade Brestois (II) Postponed
Auxerre (II) - ESTAC Troyes (II) 4-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Clermont Foot (II) - Girondins Bordeaux 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
FC Lorient - Nice 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Racing Lens (II) - Metz 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sainte-Genevieve-des-Bois (V) - Caen 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
Saturday, January 7
Paris St Germain - Bastia 7-0 (halftime: 2-0)
ASPTT Besancon (V) - AS Nancy-Lorraine 0-3 (halftime: 0-3)
Blois (V) - Nantes 1-2 (halftime: 1-1)
En Avant de Guingamp - Le Havre AC (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Grenoble (IV) - Frejus (IV) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1)
Louhans-Cuiseaux (V) - Dijon FCO 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - Drancy (IV) 3-2 (halftime: 1-1)
Bergerac Foot (IV) - Toulouse Rodeo (V) 2-2 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 3-2)
Bergerac Foot win 3-2 on penalties.
Blagnac - Chamois Niortais (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Hauts Lyonnais - CA Bastia (III) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 3-4)
CA Bastia win 4-3 on penalties.
Lille - AS Excelsior 4-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Luneville (V) - Chambly (III) Postponed
Racing Strasbourg (II) - SAS Epinal (III) 4-2 (halftime: 0-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Sarreguemines (V) - Stade de Reims (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
JA Poire sur Vie - Viry Chatillon (IV) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0)
Friday, January 6
Monaco - Ajaccio (II) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Avranches (III) - Stade Lavallois (II) 3-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Les Herbiers (III) - GFC Ajaccio (II) 4-3 (halftime: 3-1)
Still being played (GMT):
Last 64
Sunday, January 8
Toulouse v Olympique Marseille (1315)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 64
Sunday, January 8
LB Chateauroux (III) v Pau (III) (1600)
Istres v Marseille Consolat (III) (1600)
JA Biarritz v Stade Rennes (1600)
Granville (IV) v Angers SCO (1600)
Iris Club de Croix (IV) v St Etienne (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Montpellier HSC (2000)
957