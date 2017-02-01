Soccer-French Cup last 32 results

Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 32 matches on Wednesday
Last 32
Wednesday, February 1
Auxerre (II) - St Etienne 3-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET
Angers SCO - Caen 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Avranches (III) - Fleury-Merogis (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
CA Bastia (III) - AS Nancy-Lorraine 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Chambly (III) - Monaco 4-5 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET
Frejus (IV) - Prix-les-Mezieres (V) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Les Herbiers (III) - En Avant de Guingamp 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Tuesday, January 31
Olympique Marseille - Olympique Lyon 2-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET
Bergerac Foot (IV) - Racing Lens (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Girondins Bordeaux - Dijon FCO 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
LB Chateauroux (III) - FC Lorient 2-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Lille - Nantes 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sarreguemines (V) - Chamois Niortais (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)
US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - Marseille Consolat (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)
JA Poire sur Vie - Racing Strasbourg (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Last 32
Wednesday, February 1
Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain (2000)
