Soccer-French Cup last 32 results

Feb 1 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 32 matches on Wednesday

Last 32

Wednesday, February 1

Auxerre (II) - St Etienne 3-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0) AET

Angers SCO - Caen 3-1 (halftime: 1-1)

Avranches (III) - Fleury-Merogis (IV) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

CA Bastia (III) - AS Nancy-Lorraine 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Chambly (III) - Monaco 4-5 (halftime: 0-2, 90 mins: 3-3) AET

Frejus (IV) - Prix-les-Mezieres (V) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Les Herbiers (III) - En Avant de Guingamp 1-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET

Tuesday, January 31

Olympique Marseille - Olympique Lyon 2-1 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 1-1) AET

Bergerac Foot (IV) - Racing Lens (II) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0)

Girondins Bordeaux - Dijon FCO 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)

LB Chateauroux (III) - FC Lorient 2-3 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-2) AET

Lille - Nantes 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)

Sarreguemines (V) - Chamois Niortais (II) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2)

US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - Marseille Consolat (III) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0)

JA Poire sur Vie - Racing Strasbourg (II) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)

