Soccer-French Cup last 16 results

March 2 (Gracenote) - Results from the French Cup Last 16 matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, March 2
Bergerac Foot (IV) - Lille 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Wednesday, March 1
Olympique Marseille - Monaco 3-4 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-2) AET
Avranches (III) - Racing Strasbourg (II) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-1, penalty shootout: 6-5)
Avranches win 6-5 on penalties.
Chamois Niortais (II) - Paris St Germain 0-2 (halftime: 0-0)
US Quevilly-Rouen (III) - En Avant de Guingamp 1-2 (halftime: 0-0)
Tuesday, February 28
Girondins Bordeaux - FC Lorient 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
CA Bastia (III) - Angers SCO 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Frejus (IV) - Auxerre (II) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0)
