Soccer-FA mulls retrospective bans for diving

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Football Association (FA) is considering introducing retrospective bans for players who dive, according to a media report.

Diving came under the spotlight yet again after Hull City's Robert Snodgrass won a spot-kick during a 3-3 draw against Crystal Palace last month and later conceded that the penalty should never have been awarded.

The FA will send officials to Scotland to see how the punishment works there, according to the Times.

"On the face of it, it's a good idea. The devil is in the detail, but as a tool to penalise blatant simulation versus 'did he dive or slip?' it is now being investigated," the newspaper quoted an unnamed FA official as saying.

"It is being discussed with the SFA (Scottish Football Association) and some FA people are going up to Scotland for a meeting on how it is working."

Premier League managers, including Burnley's Sean Dyche and West Bromwich Albion's Tony Pulis, have called for retrospective bans to eradicate diving. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)