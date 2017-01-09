Soccer-FA Cup fourth-round draw

Reuters

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Following is the draw for the FA

Cup fourth-round

Tottenham Hotspur v Wycombe Wanderers (IV)

Derby County (II) v Leicester City

Oxford United (III) v Birmingham City

(II)/Newcastle United(II)

Sutton United (NL)/AFC Wimbledon (III) v Leeds United (II)

Liverpool/Plymouth Argyle (IV) v Wolverhampton Wanderers

(II)

Southampton/Norwich City (II) v Arsenal

Ipswich Town(II)/Lincoln City (NL) v Brighton and Hove

Albion (II)

Chelsea v Brentford (II)

Manchester United v Wigan Athletic (II)

Millwall (III) v Watford

Rochdale (III) v Huddersfield Town (II)

Sunderland/Burnley v Bristol City (II)/Fleetwood

Town(III)

Blackburn Rovers (II) v Barnsley (II)/Blackpool

(IV)

Fulham (II) v Hull City

Middlesbrough v Accrington Stanley (IV)

Bolton Wanderers (III)/Crystal Palace v Manchester City

Matches to be played January 27-30

(Reporting by Neil Robinson)