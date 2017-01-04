Soccer-Everton's Bolasie ruled out for up to a year

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Everton winger Yannick Bolasie will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and could be out for a year, manager Ronald Koeman said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Crystal Palace in August, injured his anterior cruciate ligament during Everton's 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Dec. 4.

"It will be around 11-12 months before he is back. That is a big disappointment but he will come back," Koeman was quoted by the BBC.

The Democratic Republic of Congo international has made 14 league appearances for Everton this season, scoring once. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)