Soccer-Everton must build on positive festive season, says Baines

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Everton must build on their festive season momentum for the second half of the season, defender Leighton Baines has said.

A 3-0 home win over Southampton in the Premier League on Monday made it seven points from a possible nine over Christmas and New Year for the Merseyside club.

Baines wants to take this rich vein of form to their FA Cup third-round clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

"It is tough going for everyone over this period but to come away with a 3-0 victory is good for us," the 32-year-old told the British media.

"It gives us confidence, that comes with wining games. The important thing is now to go and build on it."

Everton reached the semi-final stage of the FA Cup and the League Cup last season where they lost to eventual winners Manchester United and Manchester City respectively.

"We have an important game in the FA Cup and if we can get a win in that the place will be lifted," Baines added.

"We had good cup runs last year so we'll look to do that little bit better this year."

Everton won their last FA Cup trophy in 1995 with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)