Soccer-English premier league top scorers

April 17 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Monday
24 Romelu Lukaku (Everton)
20 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)
19 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)
17 Diego Costa (Chelsea)
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United)
16 Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)
14 Eden Hazard (Chelsea)
Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)
13 Joshua King (Bournemouth)
Sadio Mane (Liverpool)
12 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)
11 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)
Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)
Fernando Llorente (Swansea City)
10 Theo Walcott (Arsenal)
Troy Deeney (Watford)
9 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal)
Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool)
Michail Antonio (West Ham United)
