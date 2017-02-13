Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, February 13

Bournemouth 0

Manchester City 2 Raheem Sterling 29, Tyrone Mings 69og

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,000

- - -

Sunday, February 12

Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 36, Martin Olsson 45+2

Leicester City 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 20,391

- - -

Burnley 1 Robbie Brady 24

Chelsea 1 Pedro 7

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 21,744

- - -

Saturday, February 11

Liverpool 2 Sadio Mane 16,18

Tottenham Hotspur 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 53,159

- - -

West Ham United 2 Sofiane Feghouli 63, Manuel Lanzini 86

West Bromwich Albion 2 Nacer Chadli 6, Gareth McAuley 90+3

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 56,983

- - -

Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 32, Anthony Martial 60

Watford 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,301

- - -

Middlesbrough 0

Everton 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,496

- - -

Stoke City 1 Joe Allen 67

Crystal Palace 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,007

- - -

Sunderland 0

Southampton 4 Manolo Gabbiadini 30,45, Jason Denayer 88og, Shane Long 90+2

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 39,931

- - -

Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 34,90+3pen

Hull City 0

Red Card: Sam Clucas 90+1

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,962

- - -