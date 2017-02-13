Soccer-English premier league summaries

Charity: Ridiculous to insult President Trump for calling the nefarious senator Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" since she LIED claiming she had Cherokee blood based on her high cheek bones. She claimed to be a "minority," of Native American descent, so she could get a job teaching law at Harvard, and was later proved deceitful. LIBERALS HAVE NO CREDIBILITY including Franken and Bill Maher and Bernie Sanders and Chuck You Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and Obamas and Harry Reid and the Clintons!