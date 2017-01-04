Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, January 4

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 45+1,54

Chelsea 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,491

- - -

Tuesday, January 3

Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 45+3, Peter Crouch 49

Watford 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,010

- - -

Crystal Palace 1 Wilfried Zaha 83

Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 42, Angel Rangel 88

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,913

- - -

Bournemouth 3 Charlie Daniels 16, Callum Wilson 20pen, Ryan Fraser 58

Red Card: Simon Francis 82

Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70, Lucas Perez 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,202

- - -

Monday, January 2

West Ham United 0

Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 15

Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 63, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 78

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,996

- - -

Everton 3 Enner Valencia 73, Leighton Baines 81pen, Romelu Lukaku 89

Southampton 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,891

- - -

Manchester City 2 Gael Clichy 58, Sergio Aguero 62

Red Card: Fernandinho 32

Burnley 1 Ben Mee 70

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,463

- - -

Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 25pen,84pen

Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 19, Sadio Mane 72

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,494

- - -

West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 49, Gareth McAuley 62, James Morrison 73

Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 21

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,402

- - -

Middlesbrough 0

Leicester City 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,437

- - -