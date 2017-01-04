Soccer-English premier league summaries

Jan 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 4
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 45+1,54
Chelsea 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,491
- - -
Tuesday, January 3
Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 45+3, Peter Crouch 49
Watford 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,010
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Wilfried Zaha 83
Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 42, Angel Rangel 88
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,913
- - -
Bournemouth 3 Charlie Daniels 16, Callum Wilson 20pen, Ryan Fraser 58
Red Card: Simon Francis 82
Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70, Lucas Perez 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,202
- - -
Monday, January 2
Red Card: Sofiane Feghouli 15
Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 63, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 78
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,996
- - -
Everton 3 Enner Valencia 73, Leighton Baines 81pen, Romelu Lukaku 89
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,891
- - -
Manchester City 2 Gael Clichy 58, Sergio Aguero 62
Red Card: Fernandinho 32
Burnley 1 Ben Mee 70
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,463
- - -
Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 25pen,84pen
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 19, Sadio Mane 72
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,494
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 49, Gareth McAuley 62, James Morrison 73
Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 21
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,402
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,437
- - -
