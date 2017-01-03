Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday

Stoke City 2 Ryan Shawcross 45+3, Peter Crouch 49

Watford 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,010

- - -

Crystal Palace 1 Wilfried Zaha 83

Swansea City 2 Alfie Mawson 42, Angel Rangel 88

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,913

- - -

Bournemouth 3 Charlie Daniels 16, Callum Wilson 20pen, Ryan Fraser 58

Red Card: Simon Francis 82

Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 70, Lucas Perez 75, Olivier Giroud 90+2

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,202

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, January 4

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)