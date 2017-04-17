Soccer-English premier league summaries

April 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

Middlesbrough 1 Alvaro Negredo 50

Arsenal 2 Alexis Sanchez 42, Mesut Ozil 71

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,298

- - -

Sunday, April 16

Manchester United 2 Marcus Rashford 7, Ander Herrera 49

Chelsea 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 75,272

- - -

West Bromwich Albion 0

Liverpool 1 Roberto Firmino 45+1

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,669

- - -

Saturday, April 15

Southampton 0

Manchester City 3 Vincent Kompany 55, Leroy Sane 77, Sergio Aguero 80

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,850

- - -

Sunderland 2 Wahbi Khazri 26, Fabio Borini 90

West Ham United 2 Andre Ayew 5, James Collins 47

Red Card: Sam Byram 90+5

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 40,168

- - -

Stoke City 3 Marko Arnautovic 6, Peter Crouch 66, Xherdan Shaqiri 80

Hull City 1 Harry Maguire 51

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,505

- - -

Everton 3 Phil Jagielka 49, Ben Mee 71og, Romelu Lukaku 74

Burnley 1 Sam Vokes 52pen

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,328

- - -

Watford 1 Etienne Capoue 42

Swansea City 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,272

- - -

Crystal Palace 2 Yohan Cabaye 54, Christian Benteke 69

Leicester City 2 Robert Huth 6, Jamie Vardy 52

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,504

- - -

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Mousa Dembele 16, Son Heung-Min 19, Harry Kane 48, Vincent Janssen 90+2

Bournemouth 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,943

- - -