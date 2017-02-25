Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday

Watford 1 Troy Deeney 3pen

West Ham United 1 Andre Ayew 73

Red Card: Michail Antonio 86

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,702

- - -

Chelsea 3 Cesc Fabregas 19, Pedro 72, Diego Costa 84

Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 45+2

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,612

- - -

Crystal Palace 1 Patrick van Aanholt 34

Middlesbrough 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,416

- - -

West Bromwich Albion 2 Craig Dawson 10, Gareth McAuley 21

Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 4pen

Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,162

- - -

Hull City 1 Tom Huddlestone 72pen

Burnley 1 Michael Keane 76

Red Card: Ashley Barnes 90+2

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,156

- - -

Everton 2 Idrissa Gueye 40, Romelu Lukaku 80

Sunderland 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,595

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, February 26

Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330)

Monday, February 27

Leicester City v Liverpool (2000)