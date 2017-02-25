Soccer-English premier league summaries

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Watford 1 Troy Deeney 3pen
West Ham United 1 Andre Ayew 73
Red Card: Michail Antonio 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,702
- - -
Chelsea 3 Cesc Fabregas 19, Pedro 72, Diego Costa 84
Swansea City 1 Fernando Llorente 45+2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,612
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Patrick van Aanholt 34
Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,416
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 2 Craig Dawson 10, Gareth McAuley 21
Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 4pen
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,162
- - -
Hull City 1 Tom Huddlestone 72pen
Burnley 1 Michael Keane 76
Red Card: Ashley Barnes 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,156
- - -
Everton 2 Idrissa Gueye 40, Romelu Lukaku 80
Sunderland 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,595
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330)
Monday, February 27
Leicester City v Liverpool (2000)
