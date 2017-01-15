Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 15

Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 84

Liverpool 1 James Milner 27pen

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,276

- - -

Everton 4 Romelu Lukaku 34, Kevin Mirallas 47, Tom Davies 79, Ademola Lookman 90+4

Manchester City 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,588

- - -

Saturday, January 14

Leicester City 0

Chelsea 3 Marcos Alonso 6,51, Pedro 71

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,066

- - -

West Ham United 3 Sofiane Feghouli 68, Andy Carroll 79, Manuel Lanzini 86

Crystal Palace 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,984

- - -

Burnley 1 Joey Barton 78

Southampton 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,254

- - -

Watford 0

Middlesbrough 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,659

- - -

Hull City 3 Abel Hernandez 32,50, Tyrone Mings 62og

Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 3pen

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,963

- - -

Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 40

Stoke City 3 Marko Arnautovic 15,22, Peter Crouch 34

Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 42,722

- - -

Swansea City 0

Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 37, Jack Cork 54og, Kyle Naughton 67og, Alexis Sanchez 73

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,875

- - -

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 12,77,82, Gareth McAuley 26og

West Bromwich Albion 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,613

- - -