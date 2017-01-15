Soccer-English premier league summaries

Jan 15 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 15
Manchester United 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 84
Liverpool 1 James Milner 27pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 75,276
- - -
Everton 4 Romelu Lukaku 34, Kevin Mirallas 47, Tom Davies 79, Ademola Lookman 90+4
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,588
- - -
Saturday, January 14
Leicester City 0
Chelsea 3 Marcos Alonso 6,51, Pedro 71
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,066
- - -
West Ham United 3 Sofiane Feghouli 68, Andy Carroll 79, Manuel Lanzini 86
Crystal Palace 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,984
- - -
Burnley 1 Joey Barton 78
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,254
- - -
Watford 0
Middlesbrough 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,659
- - -
Hull City 3 Abel Hernandez 32,50, Tyrone Mings 62og
Bournemouth 1 Junior Stanislas 3pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 17,963
- - -
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 40
Stoke City 3 Marko Arnautovic 15,22, Peter Crouch 34
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 42,722
- - -
Swansea City 0
Arsenal 4 Olivier Giroud 37, Jack Cork 54og, Kyle Naughton 67og, Alexis Sanchez 73
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,875
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 12,77,82, Gareth McAuley 26og
West Bromwich Albion 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,613
- - -
