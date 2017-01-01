Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 1

Watford 1 Younes Kaboul 90+1

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 27,33, Dele Alli 41,46

Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,882

- - -

Saturday, December 31

Liverpool 1 Georginio Wijnaldum 8

Manchester City 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,120

- - -

Swansea City 0

Bournemouth 3 Benik Afobe 25, Ryan Fraser 45+1, Joshua King 88

Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,316

- - -

Southampton 1 Shane Long 41

Red Card: Virgil van Dijk 89

West Bromwich Albion 2 Matthew Phillips 43, Hal Robson-Kanu 50

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,975

- - -

Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 85, Paul Pogba 86

Middlesbrough 1 Grant Leadbitter 67

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,314

- - -

Burnley 4 Andre Gray 31,51,53, Ashley Barnes 67pen

Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,124

- - -

Leicester City 1 Islam Slimani 20

West Ham United 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,060

- - -

Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 34, Willian 57,65, Diego Costa 85

Stoke City 2 Bruno Martins Indi 46, Peter Crouch 64

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,601

- - -

Friday, December 30

Hull City 2 Michael Dawson 6, Robert Snodgrass 65

Everton 2 David Marshall 45+1og, Ross Barkley 84

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,111

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)

Monday, January 2

Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)

Everton v Southampton (1500)

Manchester City v Burnley (1500)

Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)

West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)