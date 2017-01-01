Soccer-English premier league summaries

Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, January 1
Watford 1 Younes Kaboul 90+1
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 27,33, Dele Alli 41,46
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,882
- - -
Saturday, December 31
Liverpool 1 Georginio Wijnaldum 8
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,120
- - -
Swansea City 0
Bournemouth 3 Benik Afobe 25, Ryan Fraser 45+1, Joshua King 88
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,316
- - -
Southampton 1 Shane Long 41
Red Card: Virgil van Dijk 89
West Bromwich Albion 2 Matthew Phillips 43, Hal Robson-Kanu 50
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,975
- - -
Manchester United 2 Anthony Martial 85, Paul Pogba 86
Middlesbrough 1 Grant Leadbitter 67
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,314
- - -
Burnley 4 Andre Gray 31,51,53, Ashley Barnes 67pen
Sunderland 1 Jermain Defoe 71
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 21,124
- - -
Leicester City 1 Islam Slimani 20
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,060
- - -
Chelsea 4 Gary Cahill 34, Willian 57,65, Diego Costa 85
Stoke City 2 Bruno Martins Indi 46, Peter Crouch 64
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,601
- - -
Friday, December 30
Hull City 2 Michael Dawson 6, Robert Snodgrass 65
Everton 2 David Marshall 45+1og, Ross Barkley 84
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,111
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 1
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, January 2
Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)
Everton v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Burnley (1500)
Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
