Soccer-English premier league summaries

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday
Everton 3 Enner Valencia 73, Leighton Baines 81pen, Romelu Lukaku 89
Southampton 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,000
- - -
Manchester City 2 Gael Clichy 58, Sergio Aguero 62
Red Card: Fernandinho 32
Burnley 1 Ben Mee 70
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,000
- - -
Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 25pen,84pen
Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 19, Sadio Mane 72
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,494
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 49, Gareth McAuley 62, James Morrison 73
Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 21
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Middlesbrough 0
Leicester City 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,437
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 2
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
Tuesday, January 3
Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945)
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000)
Stoke City v Watford (2000)
Wednesday, January 4
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
3.5k