Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday

Everton 3 Enner Valencia 73, Leighton Baines 81pen, Romelu Lukaku 89

Southampton 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,000

- - -

Manchester City 2 Gael Clichy 58, Sergio Aguero 62

Red Card: Fernandinho 32

Burnley 1 Ben Mee 70

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,000

- - -

Sunderland 2 Jermain Defoe 25pen,84pen

Liverpool 2 Daniel Sturridge 19, Sadio Mane 72

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,494

- - -

West Bromwich Albion 3 Chris Brunt 49, Gareth McAuley 62, James Morrison 73

Hull City 1 Robert Snodgrass 21

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,000

- - -

Middlesbrough 0

Leicester City 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 32,437

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, January 2

West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)

Tuesday, January 3

Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945)

Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000)

Stoke City v Watford (2000)

Wednesday, January 4

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)