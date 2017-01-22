Soccer-English premier league summaries

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Southampton 3 James Ward-Prowse 26, Jay Rodriguez 39, Dusan Tadic 86pen

Leicester City 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 30,000

- - -

Saturday, January 21

Manchester City 2 Leroy Sane 49, Kevin De Bruyne 54

Tottenham Hotspur 2 Dele Alli 58, Son Heung-Min 77

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 54,402

- - -

Bournemouth 2 Joshua King 48, Benik Afobe 82

Watford 2 Christian Kabasele 24, Troy Deeney 64

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,123

- - -

West Bromwich Albion 2 Darren Fletcher 30, Chris Brunt 36

Sunderland 0

Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,380

- - -

Crystal Palace 0

Everton 1 Seamus Coleman 87

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,594

- - -

Stoke City 1 Juan Mata 19og

Manchester United 1 Wayne Rooney 90+4

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 27,423

- - -

Middlesbrough 1 Cristhian Stuani 26

West Ham United 3 Andy Carroll 9,43, Jonathan Calleri 90+4

Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,848

- - -

Liverpool 2 Roberto Firmino 55,69

Swansea City 3 Fernando Llorente 48,52, Gylfi Sigurdsson 74

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,169

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 22

Arsenal v Burnley (1415)

Chelsea v Hull City (1630)