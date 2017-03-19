Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Middlesbrough 1 Rudy Gestede 77

Manchester United 3 Marouane Fellaini 30, Jesse Lingard 62, Antonio Valencia 90+3

Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,689

- - -

Saturday, March 18

Bournemouth 2 Alfie Mawson 31og, Benik Afobe 72

Swansea City 0

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,240

- - -

West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 20, Andre Ayew 63

Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 5, Robert Huth 7, Jamie Vardy 38

Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 56,979

- - -

Sunderland 0

Burnley 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,518

- - -

Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 38pen

Red Card: Phil Bardsley 90+5

Chelsea 2 Willian 13, Gary Cahill 87

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,724

- - -

Everton 4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9, Enner Valencia 78, Romelu Lukaku 90+1,90+4

Hull City 0

Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 73

Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,248

- - -

Crystal Palace 1 Troy Deeney 68og

Watford 0

Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,109

- - -

West Bromwich Albion 3 Craig Dawson 12,75, Hal Robson-Kanu 55

Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 15

Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,065

- - -

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1415)

Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)