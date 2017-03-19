Soccer-English premier league summaries

March 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 19
Middlesbrough 1 Rudy Gestede 77
Manchester United 3 Marouane Fellaini 30, Jesse Lingard 62, Antonio Valencia 90+3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 32,689
- - -
Saturday, March 18
Bournemouth 2 Alfie Mawson 31og, Benik Afobe 72
Swansea City 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,240
- - -
West Ham United 2 Manuel Lanzini 20, Andre Ayew 63
Leicester City 3 Riyad Mahrez 5, Robert Huth 7, Jamie Vardy 38
Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 56,979
- - -
Sunderland 0
Burnley 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,518
- - -
Stoke City 1 Jonathan Walters 38pen
Red Card: Phil Bardsley 90+5
Chelsea 2 Willian 13, Gary Cahill 87
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 27,724
- - -
Everton 4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin 9, Enner Valencia 78, Romelu Lukaku 90+1,90+4
Hull City 0
Red Card: Tom Huddlestone 73
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,248
- - -
Crystal Palace 1 Troy Deeney 68og
Watford 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,109
- - -
West Bromwich Albion 3 Craig Dawson 12,75, Hal Robson-Kanu 55
Arsenal 1 Alexis Sanchez 15
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,065
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 19
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1415)
Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)
