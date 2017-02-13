Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, February 13

Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2

Sunday, February 12

Burnley 1 Chelsea 1

Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0

Saturday, February 11

Arsenal 2 Hull City 0

Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Manchester United 2 Watford 0

Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0

Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 0

Sunderland 0 Southampton 4

West Ham United 2 West Bromwich Albion 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 60

2 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52

3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 46 18 50

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50

-------------------------

5 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48

7 Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 34 31 37

9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30 36 32

10 West Ham United 25 9 5 11 34 43 32

11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30

12 Burnley 25 9 3 13 27 36 30

13 Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30

14 Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 35 49 26

15 Swansea City 25 7 3 15 31 54 24

16 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22

17 Leicester City 25 5 6 14 24 43 21

-------------------------

18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20

19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19

20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation