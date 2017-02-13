Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Feb 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, February 13
Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2
Sunday, February 12
Swansea City 2 Leicester City 0
Saturday, February 11
Liverpool 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Manchester United 2 Watford 0
Middlesbrough 0 Everton 0
Sunderland 0 Southampton 4
West Ham United 2 West Bromwich Albion 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 25 19 3 3 52 18 60
2 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 46 18 50
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
7 Everton 25 11 8 6 40 27 41
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 25 10 7 8 34 31 37
9 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30 36 32
10 West Ham United 25 9 5 11 34 43 32
11 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
12 Burnley 25 9 3 13 27 36 30
13 Watford 25 8 6 11 29 42 30
14 Bournemouth 25 7 5 13 35 49 26
15 Swansea City 25 7 3 15 31 54 24
16 Middlesbrough 25 4 10 11 19 27 22
17 Leicester City 25 5 6 14 24 43 21
-------------------------
18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20
19 Crystal Palace 25 5 4 16 32 46 19
20 Sunderland 25 5 4 16 24 46 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
