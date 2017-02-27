Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Feb 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, February 27

Leicester City 3 Liverpool 1

Sunday, February 26

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Stoke City 0

Saturday, February 25

Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1

Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0

Everton 2 Sunderland 0

Hull City 1 Burnley 1

Watford 1 West Ham United 1

West Bromwich Albion 2 Bournemouth 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63

2 Tottenham Hotspur 26 15 8 3 50 18 53

3 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50

-------------------------

5 Liverpool 26 14 7 5 55 33 49

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48

7 Everton 26 12 8 6 42 27 44

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 7 8 36 32 40

9 West Ham United 26 9 6 11 35 44 33

10 Stoke City 26 8 8 10 30 40 32

11 Burnley 26 9 4 13 28 37 31

12 Watford 26 8 7 11 30 43 31

13 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30

14 Bournemouth 26 7 5 14 36 51 26

15 Leicester City 26 6 6 14 27 44 24

16 Swansea City 26 7 3 16 32 57 24

17 Middlesbrough 26 4 10 12 19 28 22

-------------------------

18 Crystal Palace 26 6 4 16 33 46 22

19 Hull City 26 5 6 15 23 50 21

20 Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation