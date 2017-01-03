Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Jan 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday

Tuesday, January 3

Bournemouth 3 Arsenal 3

Crystal Palace 1 Swansea City 2

Stoke City 2 Watford 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 20 12 5 3 44 22 41

-------------------------

5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 20 11 6 3 31 19 39

7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

9 Bournemouth 20 7 4 9 29 34 25

10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11 Stoke City 20 6 6 8 24 32 24

12 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

13 West Ham United 20 6 4 10 23 35 22

14 Watford 20 6 4 10 23 36 22

15 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17 Crystal Palace 20 4 4 12 30 37 16

-------------------------

18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19 Swansea City 20 4 3 13 23 45 15

20 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Wednesday, January 4

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)