Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Dec 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Wednesday

Wednesday, December 28

Southampton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4

Tuesday, December 27

Liverpool 4 Stoke City 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 18 15 1 2 38 11 46

2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40

3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37

-------------------------

5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 18 9 6 3 27 18 33

7 Everton 18 7 5 6 23 21 26

-------------------------

8 Southampton 18 6 6 6 18 20 24

9 West Bromwich Albion 18 6 5 7 23 22 23

10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22

11 West Ham United 18 6 4 8 23 32 22

12 Bournemouth 18 6 3 9 23 31 21

13 Stoke City 18 5 6 7 20 28 21

14 Burnley 18 6 2 10 17 28 20

15 Middlesbrough 18 4 6 8 16 20 18

16 Leicester City 18 4 5 9 23 31 17

17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

-------------------------

18 Sunderland 18 4 2 12 16 31 14

19 Swansea City 18 3 3 12 21 41 12

20 Hull City 18 3 3 12 14 39 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Friday, December 30

Hull City v Everton (2000)

Saturday, December 31

Burnley v Sunderland (1500)

Chelsea v Stoke City (1500)

Leicester City v West Ham United (1500)

Manchester United v Middlesbrough (1500)

Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Swansea City v Bournemouth (1500)

Liverpool v Manchester City (1730)

Sunday, January 1

Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)

Monday, January 2

Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)

Everton v Southampton (1500)

Manchester City v Burnley (1500)

Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)

West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)