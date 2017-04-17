Soccer-English premier league results and standings

April 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, April 17

Middlesbrough 1 Arsenal 2

Sunday, April 16

Manchester United 2 Chelsea 0

West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 1

Saturday, April 15

Crystal Palace 2 Leicester City 2

Everton 3 Burnley 1

Southampton 0 Manchester City 3

Stoke City 3 Hull City 1

Sunderland 2 West Ham United 2

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Bournemouth 0

Watford 1 Swansea City 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75

2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

3 Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66

-------------------------

4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64

-------------------------

5 Manchester United 31 16 12 3 48 24 60

-------------------------

6 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57

7 Everton 33 16 9 8 60 37 57

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44

9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40

10 Watford 32 11 7 14 37 52 40

11 Stoke City 33 10 9 14 37 48 39

12 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37

13 West Ham United 33 10 7 16 44 59 37

14 Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36

15 Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35

16 Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

17 Hull City 33 8 6 19 34 67 30

-------------------------

18 Swansea City 33 8 4 21 37 68 28

19 Middlesbrough 32 4 12 16 23 39 24

20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation