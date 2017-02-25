Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Feb 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 25
Chelsea 3 Swansea City 1
Crystal Palace 1 Middlesbrough 0
Everton 2 Sunderland 0
Watford 1 West Ham United 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Bournemouth 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 26 20 3 3 55 19 63
2 Manchester City 25 16 4 5 51 29 52
3 Tottenham Hotspur 25 14 8 3 46 18 50
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 25 14 7 4 54 30 49
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 25 13 9 3 38 21 48
7 Everton 26 12 8 6 42 27 44
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 7 8 36 32 40
9 West Ham United 26 9 6 11 35 44 33
10 Stoke City 25 8 8 9 30 36 32
11 Burnley 26 9 4 13 28 37 31
12 Watford 26 8 7 11 30 43 31
13 Southampton 25 8 6 11 28 31 30
14 Bournemouth 26 7 5 14 36 51 26
15 Swansea City 26 7 3 16 32 57 24
16 Middlesbrough 26 4 10 12 19 28 22
17 Crystal Palace 26 6 4 16 33 46 22
-------------------------
18 Leicester City 25 5 6 14 24 43 21
19 Hull City 26 5 6 15 23 50 21
20 Sunderland 26 5 4 17 24 48 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 26
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330)
Monday, February 27
Leicester City v Liverpool (2000)
