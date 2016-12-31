Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 31
Burnley 4 Sunderland 1
Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2
Leicester City 1 West Ham United 0
Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1
Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2
Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3
Friday, December 30
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49
2 Liverpool 18 12 4 2 45 21 40
3 Manchester City 18 12 3 3 39 20 39
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 10 6 2 33 13 36
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36
7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 26
9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24
10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24
11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23
12 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22
13 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22
14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21
15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 24 31 20
16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18
17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14
19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13
20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 31
Liverpool v Manchester City (1730)
Sunday, January 1
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1330)
Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)
Monday, January 2
Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)
Everton v Southampton (1500)
Manchester City v Burnley (1500)
Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
