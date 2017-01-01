Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Jan 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 1

Watford 1 Tottenham Hotspur 4

Saturday, December 31

Burnley 4 Sunderland 1

Chelsea 4 Stoke City 2

Leicester City 1 West Ham United 0

Liverpool 1 Manchester City 0

Manchester United 2 Middlesbrough 1

Southampton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2

Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 3

Friday, December 30

Hull City 2 Everton 2

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

2 Liverpool 19 13 4 2 46 21 43

3 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

-------------------------

4 Manchester City 19 12 3 4 39 21 39

-------------------------

5 Arsenal 18 11 4 3 39 19 37

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36

7 Everton 19 7 6 6 25 23 27

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 19 7 5 7 25 23 26

9 Southampton 19 6 6 7 19 22 24

10 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24

11 Burnley 19 7 2 10 21 29 23

12 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22

13 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22

14 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21

15 Leicester City 19 5 5 9 24 31 20

16 Middlesbrough 19 4 6 9 17 22 18

17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

-------------------------

18 Sunderland 19 4 2 13 17 35 14

19 Hull City 19 3 4 12 16 41 13

20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 1

Arsenal v Crystal Palace (1600)

Monday, January 2

Middlesbrough v Leicester City (1230)

Everton v Southampton (1500)

Manchester City v Burnley (1500)

Sunderland v Liverpool (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Hull City (1500)

West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)