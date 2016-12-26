Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, December 26

Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 43

2 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37

3 Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36

4 Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 34

5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33

6 Manchester United 17 8 6 3 24 17 30

7 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24

8 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 5 6 23 21 23

9 Everton 17 6 5 6 21 21 23

10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22

11 Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 21

12 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 19 24 21

13 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 31 19

14 Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 18

15 Leicester City 17 4 5 8 23 29 17

16 Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 17

17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16

18 Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 14

19 Swansea City 17 3 3 11 20 37 12

20 Hull City 17 3 3 11 14 36 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, December 26

Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Burnley v Middlesbrough (1500)

Chelsea v Bournemouth (1500)

Leicester City v Everton (1500)

Manchester United v Sunderland (1500)

Swansea City v West Ham United (1500)

Hull City v Manchester City (1715)

Tuesday, December 27

Liverpool v Stoke City (1715)

Wednesday, December 28

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)