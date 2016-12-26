Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Dec 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, December 26
Watford 1 Crystal Palace 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 17 14 1 2 35 11 43
2 Liverpool 17 11 4 2 41 20 37
3 Manchester City 17 11 3 3 36 20 36
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 17 10 4 3 38 19 34
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 17 9 6 2 29 12 33
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 17 8 6 3 24 17 30
7 Southampton 17 6 6 5 17 16 24
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 17 6 5 6 23 21 23
9 Everton 17 6 5 6 21 21 23
10 Watford 18 6 4 8 22 30 22
11 Bournemouth 17 6 3 8 23 28 21
12 Stoke City 17 5 6 6 19 24 21
13 West Ham United 17 5 4 8 19 31 19
14 Middlesbrough 17 4 6 7 16 19 18
15 Leicester City 17 4 5 8 23 29 17
16 Burnley 17 5 2 10 16 28 17
17 Crystal Palace 18 4 4 10 29 33 16
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 17 4 2 11 15 28 14
19 Swansea City 17 3 3 11 20 37 12
20 Hull City 17 3 3 11 14 36 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 26
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Burnley v Middlesbrough (1500)
Chelsea v Bournemouth (1500)
Leicester City v Everton (1500)
Manchester United v Sunderland (1500)
Swansea City v West Ham United (1500)
Hull City v Manchester City (1715)
Tuesday, December 27
Liverpool v Stoke City (1715)
Wednesday, December 28
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1945)
