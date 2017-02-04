Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59
2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47
3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46
-------------------------
5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 42
7 Everton 23 10 7 6 34 24 37
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 33
9 Stoke City 23 7 8 8 29 35 29
10 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29
11 West Ham United 23 8 4 11 29 40 28
12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27
13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27
14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26
15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21
16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21
17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21
-------------------------
18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19
19 Hull City 23 4 5 14 20 47 17
20 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 4
Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500)
Everton v Bournemouth (1500)
Hull City v Liverpool (1500)
Southampton v West Ham United (1500)
Watford v Burnley (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)
Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730)
Sunday, February 5
Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)
Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)
