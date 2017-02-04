Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 4

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59

2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47

3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47

-------------------------

4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46

-------------------------

5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 42

7 Everton 23 10 7 6 34 24 37

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 33

9 Stoke City 23 7 8 8 29 35 29

10 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29

11 West Ham United 23 8 4 11 29 40 28

12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27

13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27

14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26

15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21

16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21

17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21

-------------------------

18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19

19 Hull City 23 4 5 14 20 47 17

20 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 16

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 4

Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500)

Everton v Bournemouth (1500)

Hull City v Liverpool (1500)

Southampton v West Ham United (1500)

Watford v Burnley (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500)

Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730)

Sunday, February 5

Manchester City v Swansea City (1330)

Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)