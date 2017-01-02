Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday

Monday, January 2

Everton 3 Southampton 0

Manchester City 2 Burnley 1

Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0

Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2

West Bromwich Albion 3 Hull City 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49

2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44

3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40

-------------------------

5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36

7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29

9 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24

10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24

11 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23

12 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22

13 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22

14 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21

15 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21

16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19

17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16

-------------------------

18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15

19 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13

20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Monday, January 2

West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)

Tuesday, January 3

Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945)

Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000)

Stoke City v Watford (2000)

Wednesday, January 4

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)