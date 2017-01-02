Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Jan 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, January 2
Everton 3 Southampton 0
Manchester City 2 Burnley 1
Middlesbrough 0 Leicester City 0
Sunderland 2 Liverpool 2
West Bromwich Albion 3 Hull City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 19 16 1 2 42 13 49
2 Liverpool 20 13 5 2 48 23 44
3 Manchester City 20 13 3 4 41 22 42
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 19 12 4 3 41 19 40
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 11 6 2 37 14 39
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 19 10 6 3 29 19 36
7 Everton 20 8 6 6 28 23 30
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 20 8 5 7 28 24 29
9 Bournemouth 19 7 3 9 26 31 24
10 Southampton 20 6 6 8 19 25 24
11 Burnley 20 7 2 11 22 31 23
12 West Ham United 19 6 4 9 23 33 22
13 Watford 19 6 4 9 23 34 22
14 Leicester City 20 5 6 9 24 31 21
15 Stoke City 19 5 6 8 22 32 21
16 Middlesbrough 20 4 7 9 17 22 19
17 Crystal Palace 19 4 4 11 29 35 16
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 20 4 3 13 19 37 15
19 Hull City 20 3 4 13 17 44 13
20 Swansea City 19 3 3 13 21 44 12
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, January 2
West Ham United v Manchester United (1715)
Tuesday, January 3
Bournemouth v Arsenal (1945)
Crystal Palace v Swansea City (2000)
Stoke City v Watford (2000)
Wednesday, January 4
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (2000)
