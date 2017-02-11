Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 11
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59
2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 50
3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 49
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 45
7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 36
9 West Ham United 24 9 4 11 32 41 31
10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30
11 Stoke City 24 7 8 9 29 36 29
12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29
13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27
14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26
15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21
16 Leicester City 24 5 6 13 24 41 21
17 Swansea City 24 6 3 15 29 54 21
-------------------------
18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20
19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19
20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Manchester United v Watford (1500)
Middlesbrough v Everton (1500)
Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500)
Sunderland v Southampton (1500)
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)
Sunday, February 12
Burnley v Chelsea (1330)
Swansea City v Leicester City (1600)
Monday, February 13
Bournemouth v Manchester City (2000)
