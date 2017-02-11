Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday

Saturday, February 11

Arsenal 2 Hull City 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59

2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 50

3 Arsenal 25 15 5 5 54 28 50

-------------------------

4 Manchester City 24 15 4 5 49 29 49

-------------------------

5 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 24 12 9 3 36 21 45

7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 36

9 West Ham United 24 9 4 11 32 41 31

10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30

11 Stoke City 24 7 8 9 29 36 29

12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29

13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27

14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26

15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21

16 Leicester City 24 5 6 13 24 41 21

17 Swansea City 24 6 3 15 29 54 21

-------------------------

18 Hull City 25 5 5 15 22 49 20

19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19

20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, February 11

Manchester United v Watford (1500)

Middlesbrough v Everton (1500)

Stoke City v Crystal Palace (1500)

Sunderland v Southampton (1500)

West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1500)

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

Sunday, February 12

Burnley v Chelsea (1330)

Swansea City v Leicester City (1600)

Monday, February 13

Bournemouth v Manchester City (2000)