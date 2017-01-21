Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday

Saturday, January 21

Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52

2 Tottenham Hotspur 21 13 6 2 43 14 45

3 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44

-------------------------

5 Manchester City 21 13 3 5 41 26 42

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 21 11 7 3 32 20 40

7 Everton 21 9 6 6 32 23 33

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 21 8 5 8 28 28 29

9 Stoke City 21 7 6 8 27 33 27

10 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26

11 Bournemouth 21 7 4 10 30 37 25

12 West Ham United 21 7 4 10 26 35 25

13 Southampton 21 6 6 9 19 26 24

14 Watford 21 6 5 10 23 36 23

15 Leicester City 21 5 6 10 24 34 21

16 Middlesbrough 21 4 8 9 17 22 20

17 Swansea City 22 5 3 14 26 51 18

-------------------------

18 Crystal Palace 21 4 4 13 30 40 16

19 Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16

20 Sunderland 21 4 3 14 20 40 15

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, January 21

Bournemouth v Watford (1500)

Crystal Palace v Everton (1500)

Middlesbrough v West Ham United (1500)

Stoke City v Manchester United (1500)

West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland (1500)

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730)

Sunday, January 22

Southampton v Leicester City (1200)

Arsenal v Burnley (1415)

Chelsea v Hull City (1630)