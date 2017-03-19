Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, March 19

Middlesbrough 1 Manchester United 3

Saturday, March 18

Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0

Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0

Everton 4 Hull City 0

Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2

Sunderland 0 Burnley 0

West Bromwich Albion 3 Arsenal 1

West Ham United 2 Leicester City 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69

2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56

3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56

-------------------------

4 Liverpool 28 16 7 5 60 35 55

-------------------------

5 Manchester United 27 14 10 3 42 23 52

-------------------------

6 Arsenal 27 15 5 7 56 34 50

7 Everton 29 14 8 7 51 30 50

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 29 12 7 10 39 38 43

9 Stoke City 29 9 9 11 33 42 36

10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33

11 Bournemouth 29 9 6 14 42 54 33

12 West Ham United 29 9 6 14 40 52 33

13 Burnley 29 9 5 15 31 42 32

14 Watford 28 8 7 13 33 48 31

15 Leicester City 28 8 6 14 33 47 30

16 Crystal Palace 28 8 4 16 36 46 28

17 Swansea City 29 8 3 18 36 63 27

-------------------------

18 Hull City 29 6 6 17 26 58 24

19 Middlesbrough 28 4 10 14 20 33 22

20 Sunderland 28 5 5 18 24 50 20

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, March 19

Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (1415)

Manchester City v Liverpool (1630)