Soccer-English premier league results and standings

Reuters

Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday

Sunday, January 22

Southampton 3 Leicester City 0

Saturday, January 21

Bournemouth 2 Watford 2

Crystal Palace 0 Everton 1

Liverpool 2 Swansea City 3

Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2

Middlesbrough 1 West Ham United 3

Stoke City 1 Manchester United 1

West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 21 17 1 3 45 15 52

2 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 7 2 45 16 46

3 Liverpool 22 13 6 3 51 27 45

-------------------------

4 Arsenal 21 13 5 3 48 22 44

-------------------------

5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41

7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 22 9 5 8 30 28 32

9 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28

10 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28

11 Southampton 22 7 6 9 22 26 27

12 Bournemouth 22 7 5 10 32 39 26

13 Burnley 21 8 2 11 23 31 26

14 Watford 22 6 6 10 25 38 24

15 Leicester City 22 5 6 11 24 37 21

16 Middlesbrough 22 4 8 10 18 25 20

17 Swansea City 22 5 3 14 26 51 18

-------------------------

18 Crystal Palace 22 4 4 14 30 41 16

19 Hull City 21 4 4 13 20 45 16

20 Sunderland 22 4 3 15 20 42 15

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Sunday, January 22

Arsenal v Burnley (1415)

Chelsea v Hull City (1630)