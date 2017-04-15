Soccer-English premier league results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 15

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Bournemouth 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75

2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71

3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63

-------------------------

4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61

-------------------------

5 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 46 24 57

-------------------------

6 Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54

7 Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44

9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40

10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

11 Leicester City 31 10 6 15 39 51 36

12 Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36

13 Stoke City 32 9 9 14 34 47 36

14 West Ham United 32 10 6 16 42 57 36

15 Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35

16 Crystal Palace 31 10 4 17 42 50 34

17 Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30

-------------------------

18 Swansea City 32 8 4 20 37 67 28

19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24

20 Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 56 20

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 15

Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1400)

Everton v Burnley (1400)

Stoke City v Hull City (1400)

Sunderland v West Ham United (1400)

Watford v Swansea City (1400)

Southampton v Manchester City (1630)

Sunday, April 16

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1230)

Manchester United v Chelsea (1500)

Monday, April 17

Middlesbrough v Arsenal (1900)