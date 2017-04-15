Soccer-English premier league results and standings

April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 15
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Bournemouth 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 31 24 3 4 65 25 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
3 Liverpool 32 18 9 5 68 40 63
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 31 18 7 6 60 35 61
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 30 15 12 3 46 24 57
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 30 16 6 8 61 39 54
7 Everton 32 15 9 8 57 36 54
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 32 12 8 12 39 41 44
9 Southampton 30 11 7 12 37 37 40
10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37
11 Leicester City 31 10 6 15 39 51 36
12 Burnley 32 10 6 16 32 44 36
13 Stoke City 32 9 9 14 34 47 36
14 West Ham United 32 10 6 16 42 57 36
15 Bournemouth 33 9 8 16 45 63 35
16 Crystal Palace 31 10 4 17 42 50 34
17 Hull City 32 8 6 18 33 64 30
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 32 8 4 20 37 67 28
19 Middlesbrough 31 4 12 15 22 37 24
20 Sunderland 31 5 5 21 24 56 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1400)
Everton v Burnley (1400)
Stoke City v Hull City (1400)
Sunderland v West Ham United (1400)
Watford v Swansea City (1400)
Southampton v Manchester City (1630)
Sunday, April 16
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool (1230)
Manchester United v Chelsea (1500)
Monday, April 17
Middlesbrough v Arsenal (1900)
187