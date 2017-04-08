Soccer-English premier league results and standings

April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday

Saturday, April 8

Tottenham Hotspur 4 Watford 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts

1 Chelsea 30 23 3 4 62 24 72

2 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 8 3 64 22 68

3 Liverpool 31 17 9 5 66 39 60

-------------------------

4 Manchester City 30 17 7 6 57 34 58

-------------------------

5 Arsenal 29 16 6 7 61 36 54

-------------------------

6 Manchester United 29 14 12 3 43 24 54

7 Everton 31 14 9 8 53 34 51

-------------------------

8 West Bromwich Albion 31 12 8 11 39 40 44

9 Southampton 29 10 7 12 36 37 37

10 Watford 31 10 7 14 36 52 37

11 Leicester City 30 10 6 14 37 47 36

12 Stoke City 31 9 9 13 33 45 36

13 Bournemouth 31 9 8 14 44 56 35

14 Burnley 31 10 5 16 32 44 35

15 West Ham United 31 9 6 16 41 57 33

16 Crystal Palace 30 9 4 17 39 50 31

17 Hull City 31 8 6 17 32 61 30

-------------------------

18 Swansea City 31 8 4 19 37 66 28

19 Middlesbrough 30 4 11 15 22 37 23

20 Sunderland 30 5 5 20 24 53 20

1-3: Champions League / EC I

4: Champions League preliminary round

5: Europa League

6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup

18-20: Relegation

Next Fixtures (GMT):

Saturday, April 8

Manchester City v Hull City (1400)

Middlesbrough v Burnley (1400)

Stoke City v Liverpool (1400)

West Bromwich Albion v Southampton (1400)

West Ham United v Swansea City (1400)

Bournemouth v Chelsea (1630)

Sunday, April 9

Sunderland v Manchester United (1230)

Everton v Leicester City (1500)

Monday, April 10

Crystal Palace v Arsenal (1900)